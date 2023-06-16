China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has published another round of images depicting upcoming models that have been homologated. One of the future vehicles is the Chevrolet Equinox, which looks totally different than the model currently sold in the United States. Having been around since 2017, the existing North American version is getting up there in age, and this Chinese version likely depicts the next-gen, US-bound model.

The photos published on the MIIT website strongly suggest the 2025 Equinox heading stateside will be aligned with this Chinese model. While prototypes have been spotted with provisional headlights, you can see their placement is the same. In addition, the crossover destined for the People's Republic appears to have the same split grille design and the outline of the hood is identical.

Moving at the back, the taillights appear to be in the same place, but because they're temporary clusters, they don't look the same. In addition, the camo presumably gets in the way of seeing how the rear lights extend down at the outer corners. The red horizontal reflectors are in the same spot as in the Chinese version, as is the crease stretching from left to right. Other similarities include the roof spoiler with the third brake light as well as the tiny rear wiper.

The MIIT website not only reveals the vehicle's exterior design but also some of the technical specifications. We get to find out the next Equinox due to be sold in the world's second most populous country is going to be 4653 millimeters (183.1 inches) long and 1902 mm (74.8 in) wide. Three different heights are listed, likely depending on trim level and with/without roof rails: 1710 mm (67.32 in), 1712 mm (67.40 in), and 1714 mm (67.48 in).

The Chevy crossover has a wheelbase of 2730 mm (107.5 in) and tips the scales at 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds) or 1,620 kg (3,571 lbs), depending on specification. The version depicted here is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 170 hp (127 kW). It's enough punch for a top speed of 118 mph (190 km/h).

The Chinese model is likely to go official in the coming months but we're not expecting its American cousin to debut until next year, likely as a 2025MY.