When it went on sale in October 2022, the Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition was available in three color options – Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue. All three looked the part and were limited to just 100 units each. One blue example of the performance sedan is no longer on the road, but you can probably return it to its former glory.

This particular car had a starting price of $63,995 with destination and handling fees included when it was delivered to its original owner. This made it about $7,500 more expensive than the regular TLX Type S. Apparently, things went wrong at some point and the sedan suffered major damage to its front end. From what we are able to see in the available photos, there’s no structural damage to the engine compartment, which means the car might be reparable without too much hassle.

Gallery: 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition for sale

11 Photos

According to the listing on Copart, the estimated retail value of this limited edition TLX Type S is $51,709, meaning the car has kept a lot from its original value despite the accident it was involved in. The overall condition is “Run and Drive”, which is another good sign that the vehicle could be restored and returned to the road. Unfortunately, the car isn’t available for bids at the moment and there’s no sale date announced yet.

As a reminder, the PMC Edition has no mechanical tweaks over the standard TLX Type S. Power comes from the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with a peak output of 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends the power to all four wheels. The vehicle was handbuilt at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio “by the same master technicians who build the NSX Type S.”