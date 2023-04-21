If you look at the Aventador and the Murcielago or even the Diablo before it, you'll realize Lamborghini designs tend to get busier as the car ages. The initial versions have a cleaner appearance before adding numerous vents and wings for higher-performing derivatives. Time will tell whether it's going to be the same story with the Revuelto. In the meantime, we've used our crystal ball to see into the future of a potential SVJ.

The Aventador Super Veloce Jota LP770-4 arrived about seven years after the original LP700-4, so we wouldn't hold our breath for a Revuelto SVJ before the middle of the decade. As a matter of fact, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said the electrified supercar is already sold out for at least two years, meaning new orders won't be fulfilled until mid-2025. This high demand means the exotic Italian marque is in no hurry to spice up the plug-in hybrid V12 machine.

Lamborghini Revuelto SVJ rendering by Motor1

4 Photos

If history is any indication, the SVJ will be one of the many limited-run versions of the Revuelto. The preceding flagship spawned more special editions than we can count, including a roofless, one-off Aventador J that arrived only a year after the standard model. An SVJ version of Sant'Agata Bolognese's supercar would get more extreme aero, additional carbon fiber upgrades, and an uprated iteration of the newly developed naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine.

Lamborghini has said that by electrifying the V12, it will be able to keep the large-displacement engine until at least 2030, despite tougher emissions regulations. It means the raging bull has plenty of time to diversify the Revuelto's lineup. A roadster seems like a no-brainer, as does a track-only version in the mold of the 830-horsepower Essenza SCV12.

The Revuelto might not look as wild as the later Aventador versions such as the Veneno, Centenario, or the Sián FKP37, but give it a few years and Lamborghini will certainly kick things up a notch. Chances are we won't have to wait until an SVJ is released to see crazier variants of the new V12 beast.