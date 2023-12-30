The Lamborghini Countach is one of the most iconic supercars of all time. There are endless reviews you can read about how it drives, but to learn how it actually takes on the road, there's nothing better than a first-person video perspective.

The Tedward YouTube channel managed to get some time with a bright yellow Countach 25th Anniversary edition to show the world exactly what it's like to get in and pilot the legendary car. After getting a quick tour of the exterior, the host uses a head-mounted camera to give us a true first-person perspective from behind the driver's seat.

We're shown the starting procedure, how to put down the handbrake, and given a look at all of the analog gauges. From there, Tedward takes us through a short tour of the Northeastern part of the United States during winter time. We get to see how the Countach behaves in traffic, through tight tree-lined back roads, and on the highway. Real roads, not a closed environment. Even if you've watched Countach videos before, this is a unique perspective.

Undoubtedly the best part about the drive is the quick highway blasts were we get to hear the Countach's 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V12 at full-tilt. True enthusiasts are also sure to get a small hit of dopamine every time that gated manual shifter is used.

If you've always wanted to know what the Lamborghini Countach feels like to drive on modern roads in modern traffic, this is the best representation you'll ever get.