Step aside, Dubai PD, there's a new foreign police force with a fleet of performance cars. A dramatic hype video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shows more than two dozen sports cars, supercars, and SUVs assembled together after being seized over the weekend by the Turkish Police Department and transformed into police cruisers.

The police impounded 23 vehicles in total. They range from high-end luxury cars like the Bentley Continental GT and Porsche Taycan to performance cars like the Ferrari 458 and Volkswagen Golf R. There are even a handful of luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Sport and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The total value is estimated to be around USD $3.5 million (100 million Turkish Liras).

According to the Daily Telegraph, the cars came from a single drug trafficker named Hakan Ayik. Ayik was the leader of the Comanchero Motorcycle gang based in Australia and had an estimated fortune of somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 billion. He and 36 of his associates were arrested in Istanbul last month.

Turkish Interior Minister Yerlikaya said of the arrest on X: “As a result of the successful operations carried out by our Istanbul Police Department against organized crime organizations, 23 vehicles were seized. Following the court decision, these vehicles were handed over to our police."

The cars will be used by traffic police in Turkey moving forward, so don't plan on speeding through Istanbul anytime soon.