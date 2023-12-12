Lamborghini made a name for itself building impractical exotic cars, but the Urus can comfortably seat five people and bulky luggage. It’s also considerably cheaper than the V10 and V12 machines, so it does not come as a surprise it’s been dominating the sales charts since its release in 2018. Time has come for Sant'Agata Bolognese's SUV to demonstrate its versatility furthermore by report for police duty.

It's the sixth vehicle loaned by Lamborghini to the Italian police force and is based on the hotter Performante version. It follows in the footsteps of other raging bulls converted for police work, including the Gallardo and Huracan supercars used for high-speed organ transport. This Urus also has a special refrigerated compartment in the trunk to deliver organs to those in need of a transplant. In addition, the portable fridge can carry plasma.

2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante for Italian police

The special livery was created by Lamborghini Centro Stile by combining the Italian Police's classic blue shade with white. In addition, police logos made from reflective film have been applied onto the doors, while the Italian flag motif has been integrated as well. Other changes include a roof-mounted LED blue light bar and a two-tone electric siren.

The Urus Performante has gone through a series of modifications inside where there's now an armored weapon box. It also has a dedicated area for a defibrillator along with a flip-down message display mounted above the dashboard.

Should the need arise, it can rapidly travel to its destination courtesy of a twin-turbo V8 making a devilish 666 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque. It enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h).

Lamborghini has been collaborating with the Italian police for 20 years and this Urus will be used by the Highway Police from 2024. The fastest production SUV at Pikes Peak joins a Huracan LP610-4 in the country's police fleet.