Supercars and other high-end models are impractical for police duty. They have little space for gear and no room for suspects. However, the Ferrari Purosangue might be the perfect compromise for those officers looking for performance and practicality. Our new, unofficial renderings preview what the Purosangue would look like if it joined the Italian State Police, and it looks ready for duty.

The SUV's 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space could haul the officer's gear. Up front, the department could repurpose the passenger-side screen for police use. In the back, the two seats could carry additional officers or suspects if the situation demands it, something the Roma Spider couldn't do.

Gallery: Ferrari Purosangue Police Car Renderings

The blue-and-white livery is stunning on the Purosangue. The model wears a thin light bar on its roof, with the Italian flag represented as an accent line around the lower body.

If the Italian police haven't placed their order yet, they might have to wait to add the model to its fleet. Initial demand was so high that Ferrari had to pause taking orders after the debut. The V12 SUV is on sale again, but the automaker announced in May that it'll be busy building the orders it has already received through 2025.

That'll be a boon for sales, which were up nearly 10 percent through 2023's first quarter. The new Purosangue and Roma Spider are certainly helping, with three additional vehicles launching before the end of the year. However, the models remain a mystery.

Until they arrive, Ferrari will focus on the Purosangue and the rest of the lineup. The new Ferrari launched in September 2022 with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It makes 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque and can sprint to 62 miles per hour in a claimed 3.3 seconds. It can reach a top speed of over 192 mph. The all-wheel drive would make the Ferrari capable in various driving conditions and roads, which other supercars might not be able to handle.

Adding a Ferrari to the fleet wouldn't be the first time the police have dabbled with supercars. In 2014, Lamborghini gifted the Italian State Police a Huracan, giving it a second one in 2017. The agency has used it to transport organs and blood to patients across Italy, showing that even impractical supercars can have a purpose in police fleets.