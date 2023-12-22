Crafting a custom car from the ground up is an extraordinary endeavor that demands a unique blend of engineering prowess, creativity, and sheer determination. It involves navigating a labyrinth of challenges, from designing the chassis to selecting the powertrain and meticulously assembling every component. It's a task that tests the limits of skill and innovation, and it's just not for everyone.

Amidst monumental efforts, twin brothers Nikita and Illiya Bridan from Oil Stain Lab have successfully created a breathtaking sports car, starting almost from the ground up. Leveraging their passion and expertise, the duo embarked on a remarkable journey that involved transforming a 1966 Porsche 912 coupe tub into a one-of-a-kind marvel. There are obvious influences from open-wheel racing, too. That one-off prototype was featured in one of Top Gear’s latest videos where Rob Dahm even gets to drive the car.

What sets this creation apart from other stunning Porsche custom one-offs is the audacious choice to integrate a GM-sourced engine. Not just any engine but the LS V8, which has undergone substantial modifications and a custom exhaust system – and those pipes look like a piece of art. The unit now delivers 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough to put a big smile on Dahm’s face every time he hits the gas pedal on the 1,900-pound car.

Such a radical design requires a lot of out-of-the-box thinking and one example is the 911 GT2-sourced transaxle, which has been flipped upside down to fit the construction of the car. What a potential next version of the car might look like? According to Nikita, it has a windshield, gullwing doors, and a coupe shape. And much more space in the cabin.