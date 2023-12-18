The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been pushed to the maximum on a banked track, and Mercedes previews an updated infotainment system featuring artificial intelligence.

This is AM Drive, Motor1's daily look at the news you need before you get in your car.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Goes Flat Out On Test Track With Banked Turns

"Corner rascal" is how Hyundai N describes its high-performance models, and the Ioniq 5 N is the first to do away with the combustion engine. A new onboard video shows the speedy EV on an oval test track with banked turns, hitting 144 mph (232 km/h) while tackling one of the inclined turns. On the straights, the electric N model got up to 165 mph (265 km/h), which is slightly higher than the claimed top speed.

A separate video shows the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in an acceleration test before tackling cones in a slalom test. Helped by the wet skid pad and the rear-biased setup of the N Torque Distribution system, the speedy EV effortlessly drifted in the hands of a professional driver. We'll just have to get used to those fake engine sounds while those artificial gear shifts are a gimmick we honestly wouldn't mind checking out.

Mercedes Previews AI-Powered MBUX Virtual Assistant

The year is about to draw to a close, which can only mean the Consumer Electronics Show is right around the corner. Mercedes is attending 2024 CES in Las Vegas to show yet another evolution of its infotainment system. Now incorporating artificial intelligence, the MBUX Virtual Assistant promises to deliver human-like interaction. The sole teaser seemingly suggests the tech has been implemented in the Concept CLA Class.

It's unclear whether the Concept CLA Class – which will celebrate its North American debut – has been subjected to other changes or Mercedes will focus solely on the AI stuff. The MBUX Virtual Assistant has been conceived to run on the proprietary MB.OS that will debut with the next-generation CLA in 2024. Also at CES, the three-pointed star will bring a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming electric G-Class.