Hyundai held its N Festival in South Korea last night to celebrate all its racing achievements in 2023. It did more than that since the highlight of the event organized in Seoul was a preview of an electric race car. Revealing images of the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup were shown, along with some juicy technical specifications. The real thing wasn't brought onto the stage because it's still being engineered, with the goal to finish development work in February 2024.

Featuring an aggressive body kit with massive air intakes, a large diffuser, and a rear wing, the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup sits on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 280/680 R18 slick tires. It's getting a stiffer suspension setup lowering the ride height by as much as 2.75 inches (70 millimeters). Stopping power is supplied by six-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers, and to quickly lift the car, it has an air jack. Hyundai is giving it a six-point, FIA-compliant roll cage and is also upgrading battery protection.

The most substantial modification will be represented by a weight loss estimated to reach as much as 551 pounds (250 kilograms). Full details have yet to be disclosed since the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup is still being developed, but we do know the side and rear glass is being replaced with polycarbonate. Although the street-legal Ioniq 5 N debuted back in July, we still don't know precisely how much it weighs. However, it’s estimated to tip the scales at 4,650 lbs (2,109 kg). That seems plausible considering the dual-motor regular model weighs 4,519 lbs (2,049 kg) for the SE trim and 4,546 lbs (2,062 kg) for the better-equipped SEL.

Additional hardware changes include an adjustable suspension with spherical-joint pillowball mounts to stiffen the connection with the chassis. It also has disconnectors in case the battery runs too hot. Each team that will race the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup will have its own fake engine sound. In addition, the drivers will be allowed to simulate gear changes by using the N E-Shift function, which mimics the behavior of an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup is more than just for show since it'll actually go racing. If everything goes according to plan, it'll hit the track as early as May 2024 in what Hyundai refers to as Korea's first one-make EV competition.