Chevrolet has built the final supercharged LT4 V8 engine destined for the 2024 Camaro ZL1 before it goes out of production.

A photo of the engine alongside builder Billy Burke and the rest of the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky was published to social media last week, giving us a glimpse at the power unit before it's placed into the Chevy sports car.

The 6.2-liter pushrod engine, rated at 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque in this application, was built on October 16, according to MotorTrend. It's unclear right now if the Camaro ZL1 it's destined for has been built, or if Chevy has any plans to turn the sale of the car into some sort of special event, such as an auction. We've reached out for more information and will update this article when we hear back.

The LT4 made its first appearance in the C7-generation Chevy Corvette Z06 in 2015. It debuted in the Cadillac CTS-V a year later, before making its way into the Camaro ZL1 in 2017 onwards. While the Z06's LT4 used a dry-sump oiling system, the LT4s found in the CTS-V and the ZL1 feature a more traditional wet-sump system.

With the ZL1 ending production, that leaves just two vehicles with factory ZL1 powerplant still in production: The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the Cadillac Escalade V. The version in the Blackwing makes a healthy 668 hp, while the LT4 in the Escalade makes an even more impressive 682 hp thanks to a bigger supercharger.