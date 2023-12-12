Earlier this year, Kia introduced the 2024 model year for the Sportage. Now, the company is sharing more details about the hybrid model. The 2024 Sportage Hybrid will be at dealers very soon with "mindful updates" and a higher starting price.

Seat-mounted airbags and projector-type LED headlights are now standard equipment. There are no other changes compared to the 2023 model, but the price goes up from last year’s $28,815 to $29,615 with destination and handling fees included. That’s for the base LX trim, which comes fitted with privacy glass, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster as standard.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid

23 Photos

Go for the EX AWD and it will set you back at least $33,315 but it comes equipped with additional safety systems and a six-speaker audio system. The top-tier SX Prestige AWD grade starts at $38,515 and brings 18-inch wheels, LED fog lamps, and a power liftgate.

All 2024 Sportage Hybrid models are powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that pairs to two electric motors and a small 1.49-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The system’s peak output is rated at 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The EPA-estimated combined fuel economy is between 38 and 43 miles per gallon.

In August this year, Kia also introduced the 2024 Sportage in non-hybrid form. It retained its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque but gained some minimal updates to the equipment. The crossover is currently Kia’s best-selling model with 125,245 sales last year.