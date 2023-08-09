The latest generation of the Kia Sportage debuted for the 2022 model year. Now, the brand is announcing pricing and feature changes for the 2024 example.

Kia is eliminating the SX AWD trim. It was previously a mid-range model in the lineup. The second-row seats now have airbags, and there are projection-type LED headlights as standard.

The table below shows the price of the 2024 Sportage and compares the figures to the 2023 model.

Power continues to come from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine makes 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque.

So far, Kia isn't offering pricing or details about the changes to the hybrid or plug-in variants.

In July, Kia announced the 2024 Sportage 30th Edition for the South Korean market to mark the model's original debut in 1993. It features dark exterior trim and double-glazed windows for improved sound deadening. The cabin has a mix of dark green and black upholstery. There are 30th-anniversary logos on the front headrests.

Model 2024 Price (After $1,325 Destination) 2023 Price (After $1,325 Destination) Change In Price LX $28,415 $27,615 $800 LX AWD $30,215 $29,415 $800 EX $30,415 $29,615 $800 EX AWD $32,215 $31,415 $800 SX $33,915 $33,115 $800 SX AWD N/A $34,915 N/A SX Prestige $35,915 $35,115 $800 SX Prestige AWD $37,715 $36,915 $800 X-Line $33,215 $32,415 $800 X-Pro $37,415 $36,615 $800 X-Pro Prestige $39,215 $38,415 $800

The Sportage is Kia's best-selling model. In 2022, the brand moved 125,245 of them. Whereas the Forte was in second place with a volume of 108,424 units.

As of July 2023, Kia has delivered 83,742 examples of the Sportage. It continues to be the brand's strongest-selling product.

