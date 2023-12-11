When Volkswagen unveiled the ID.2all concept teasing a €25,000 ($27,000) price, it also announced an even cheaper EV. The company is planning an entry-level model with zero emissions that will cost under €20,000 ($21,500). However, it seems the folks from Wolfsburg are looking for a partner to speed up development and fend off competition from Chinese rivals.

Automotive News Europe cites German business newspaper Handelsblatt saying VW is currently having negotiations with Renault. The talks are at an "early stage” and one of the goals is to achieve an annual production of 200,000 to 250,000 cars for both automakers. However, it's still early, so they might not materialize into actual products.

While VW refuted to comment, a spokesperson for Renault contacted by ANE did say: "We are in different discussions, but nothing has been finalized."

The French brand will beat VW to the punch in that it will release the new R5 in 2024, a year before the ID.2all evolves into a production model. In addition, Renault has already previewed the revival of the R4 due in 2025 and a next-generation Twingo. Pictured here, the latter will serve as the brand’s entry-level EV and is slated to go on sale in 2026.

Renault is using the Ampr Small (previously CMF-BEV) architecture used on the 5, 4, and Twingo. Although these will only be sold as EVs, none of them will use a platform developed exclusively for electric cars. As many as 70 percent of parts will come from the existing CMF-B platform used by the Clio to drive down costs.

It's unclear whether VW's entry-level electric car would have something in common with the Twingo or the plan is to develop a new architecture. The cheapest Renault EV will also cost below the €20,000 threshold and will go on to replace today's Twingo Z.E.