It was just last week when Renault teased the production-ready 5 E-Tech and now the car's design has fully leaked. Patent images published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) show the subcompact model in its full retro-modern glory. It stays true to the concept car unveiled in January 2021, and we can hardly wait for this attractive EV to replace the Zoe. Better yet, Renault's performance division Alpine will use this as the basis for an electric hot hatch.

The Renault 5 E-Tech bares it all in these new images, showing off the charge indicator light on the hood we saw in the teaser. One neat detail we're able to notice is that there's a charging port on both left and right front fenders. It's a nice surprise since having two increases production costs and we weren't necessarily expecting this feature on what will be an affordable mainstream EV. Even the wheel design has been largely carried over from the concept, although the alloys seem a smidge smaller.

2024 Renault 5 E-Tech production version design trademark

Compared to the concept, the production-intent revival of the R5 has lost the rear light bar on the tailgate to make way for a black trim piece. It has bigger side mirrors and traditional handles for the front doors instead of the sleeker ones we saw on the showcar that remained flush with the door panel. Mounted on the C-pillar, the handle for the rear doors is bigger now. The black roof and red accents indicate we’re looking at a high-end version of the small EV.

It is worth noting the third-generation Renault 5 will be electric-only but won’t ride on a dedicated EV platform. The new hatch that’ll dust off a legendary moniker last used in 1996 will adapt the underpinnings of the Clio by sourcing as much as 70 percent of the hardware to slash production costs by nearly a third compared to the Zoe. The platform has been dubbed AmpR Small (formerly CMF-B EV). Unusual for a B-segment car, it's going to have a multi-link rear suspension, which should translate into sharper handling.

Since we mentioned the soon-to-be-gone Zoe, that one has a battery pack consisting of 12 small modules whereas its successor will have just four larger ones. This change will cut 33 pounds (15 kilograms) and will come along with improved underbody rigidity by better integration of the battery pack. Consequently, the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels will go down.

Another weight-saving measure will be the adoption of a new motor that will integrate the charger, power converter, and auxiliary power-management box while doing away with magnets. This change is going to delete another 44 lbs (20 kg). The e-motor is going to be good for 134 horsepower.

2021 Renault 5 EV concept

Initially, the Renault 5 E-Tech will be sold strictly with a 52-kWh battery good for 249 miles (400 kilometers) of range per WLTP. A cheaper variant with a 40-kWh pack and a shorter range will be added later in the life cycle. These batteries will benefit from a higher energy density compared to the Zoe. The new EV is going to be smaller, at just 154.3 inches (3.92 meters) long.

As for pricing, the company with the diamond logo says it's going to charge (pun intended) about €25,000. At current exchange rates, that works out to about $27,000.

The world premiere of the Renault 5 E-Tech is locked in for February 26 at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.