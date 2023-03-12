Listen to this article

The Tesla Model X Plaid is just mind-blowing. The electric crossover seats six people aboard and yet, it produces over 1,000 horsepower that can outpower even the most powerful ICE-powered SUV on the planet. But can it match a hybrid hypercar and a good ol' V12-powered supercar in a straight line?

Carwow wanted the answer to that question and it aims to do so in this latest drag race between the Tesla Model X, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Of note, the YouTube channel already pitted the Model X against an Aventador four years ago, although that was between less powerful variants of both nameplates.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

36 Photos

But first, let's compare the numbers. The Tesla Model X Plaid, a family-friendly SUV, has two electric motors that generate a staggering 1,020 horsepower and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque. However, with a weight of 5,598 pounds (2,539 kilograms), it's the heaviest car in this lineup, which could offset the power it makes.

The Ferrari SF90 hypercar is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors, which churn out up to 986 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque combined. It's also lightweight, tipping the scales at only 3,461 lbs (1,570 kg).

And then, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a supercar that happens to be the lightest car in this lineup, weighing in at 3,362 lbs (1,525 kg). Its normally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine may not produce as much power as the Tesla Model X Plaid or SF90, but it's still impressive at 770 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque.

With these numbers revealed, we know it's going to be a tight matchup between the Ferrari and the Tesla, which could go down to who did a better launch. The Aventador may be the lightest but we're not sure if it has the oomph to keep up with the two that make four-digit horsepower output.

The video above should show you the results, but spoiler alert: it's a photo finish.