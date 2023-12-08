Motor1 publishes spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day. In case you've missed any of our latest finds, we've compiled this list of all the prototype vehicles spotted in the past week.

Audi seems to be working on an even hotter RS6. This one has vertical air intakes on the front fenders and revised inlets in the fascia. At the back, there's a new bumper that includes three vertical fins. It's possible this model could receive a more powerful engine, too.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron is the brand's upcoming electric SUV. This gallery includes both the standard model and the sleeker Sportback variant. The styling makes them look like enlarged versions of the Q4 E-Tron. Inside, there's an 11.9-inch driver display, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch monitor for the front passenger. Look for both models to premiere in 2024.

The new BMW iX3 will be part of the brand's Neue Klasse range of electric vehicles that will also include an electric sedan. This one is under heavy camouflage, including having placeholders for the headlights and taillights. The large wheels make us think this one has either the M Sport Package or is the M Performance version. The German automaker plans to build this model in Debrecen, Hungary starting in the second half of 2025.

