Ever since Renault brought back Alpine, the A110 has been the sole model. We've seen plenty of iterations of the mid-engine coupe since its launch nearly seven years ago. Now, there's yet a new flavor. It's called the A110 R Turini and serves as a cheaper-but-still-expensive alternative to the range-topping R. The difference between the two is the lack of carbon fiber wheels.

The new A110 R Turini does away with the lightweight wheels in favor of 18-inch alloys that have a matte black look. However, this downgrade doesn't make it a bargain by any stretch of the imagination. On its home turf in France, the newest variant retails from €106,000, about $114,000 at current exchange rates. Go for the full-fat R model and you'll be paying an eye-watering €112,000 (nearly $121,000).

2024 Alpine A110 R Turini

It retains the 1.8-liter gasoline engine of the A110 R, dialed to a peppy 300 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (340 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the same turbocharged four-cylinder mill used by the now-defunct Renault Megane RS hot hatch but is obviously mounted behind the seats. That kind of power isn't impressive, especially given the exorbitant asking price, but the rear-wheel-drive machine weighs roughly as much as a Miata RF.

The flagship A110 R with carbon fiber wheels – that shave off 75 pounds or 34 kilograms over the alloys – tips the scales at 2,385 lbs (1,082 kg). This Turini version retains the carbon front hood, engine cover, front blade, rear wing, and diffuser of the "real" R.

You don't necessarily have to pay six figures to get behind the wheel of the A110. Prices start at €65,000 ($70,000) for the base model, followed by the GT at €76,000 ($82,000), and the S at €77,500 ($84,000). Although prices keep going up, demand has never been this strong. 2022 was a record year and all signs point to 2023 being an even better year. To keep up with the rising number of orders, the factory in Dieppe is running at full capacity.

There is a glimmer of hope the lightweight sports car will come to the United States one day. Renault is negotiating with AutoNation, the largest auto dealer group in the US, to sell the A110 here. If the deal falls through, Renault boss Luca de Meo said there are alternate plans the company could pursue to make it happen.

In the meantime, spy shots have revealed Alpine is working on an even hotter derivative positioned the R. A prototype spotted at the Nürburgring had a wild aerodynamic package, presumably among other upgrades.