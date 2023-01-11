Listen to this article

This is it folks, the very last Renaultsport model. Debuting this week at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, the Megane RS Ultime serves as the swan song for the French brand's RS models as future performance vehicles will carry Alpine branding. The individually numbered finale starts off as a Trophy model and adds a series of visual tweaks. Production is capped at just 1,976 cars as a tribute to the year Renault Sport was founded.

Available in Star Black, Pearl White, Sirius Yellow, and Tonic Orange, the hot hatch gets matte black graphics on the front doors and fenders, as well as on the hood, roof, and rear bumper. A "Ultime" monogram has been added at the front while black body accents include the door handles, side mirrors, window frames, diffuser, wheels, and all the logos. Compared to a regular Megane, the RS has a beefier body kit with 60-mm wider front and 45-mm wider rear fenders as well as a central exhaust.

2023 Renault Megane RS Ultime

Stepping inside, the Ultime has Recaro bucket seats wrapped in titanium black Alcantara upholstery with RS logos. To denote its special status, Renaultsport has added a numbered metal plate at the bottom of the center console. Located just ahead of the gearbox lever, the plate is signed by development driver Laurent Hurgon who holds the Nürburgring, Suzuka, and Spa-Francorchamps records for front-wheel-drive cars.

Renault is selling the Megane RS Ultime as an almost fully loaded vehicle since the only options available are a sunroof and a head-up display, with both offered exclusively for left-hand-drive cars. In addition, buyers can opt for a custom cover to protect what will likely become a valuable car in the decades to come when everything will be electric.

Although the press images show the ultimate hot hatch with both a manual and an automatic, the EDC will be offered only in Europe. Power comes from the familiar turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine with 300 hp and 420 Nm (309 lb-ft) of torque, a four-cylinder mill shared with the mid-engined Alpine A110. Renaultsport is installing the Bridgestone Potenza S007 semi-slicks originally developed for the hardcore Trophy R.

The Megane RS Ultime rides on 19-inch Fuji Light wheels and comes with Brembo brakes featuring red calipers. Other goodies worth mentioning include the lowered Cup chassis, rear-wheel steering, and a Torsen mechanical differential. For the interior, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster is complemented by a 9.3-inch infotainment with a dedicated telemetry system and Bose speakers.

A future collector's item, the Renault Megane RS Ultime is scheduled to go on sale this spring and will replace both the RS and RS Trophy versions.