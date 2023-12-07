Bugatti's Sur Mesure program lets customers customize their cars to exact specifications. The latest one is the Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One. It pays tribute to the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic.

The story behind this unique Chiron is fascinating. The owner first saw one of the three Type 57 SC Atlantic models at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California, and the vehicle's sleek lines enraptured her. Her husband took that feeling to heart, and custom-ordered this car, the 57 One of One, as a 70th birthday present. She went to the brand's Molsheim headquarters to specify the unique car.

"During her visit, when we passed a scale model of the Type 57 SC – the very first Atlantic and the exact one she had seen all those years ago – there was an immediate spark of recognition between us that this is the direction we should take," said Jascha Straub, lead designer for Sur Mesure at Bugatti.

This Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One features a light blue body to match the shade on the Atlantic as closely as possible. A revised grille has polished vertical strakes and a thicker-than-usual upright in the center. The underside of the rear wing features a hand-drawn silhouette of the original Type 57. The wheels are the five-spoke Super Sport in a mix of polished chrome and the body color.

The cabin features Gaucho brown leather. The Atlantic’s silhouette appears in Lightning Blue stitching on the door panels and center console. The company's Dancing Elephant emblem shows up in embroidery on each headrest. The signatures of Jean and Rembrandt Bugatti are on the door sills.

The Sur Mesure program doesn't touch the Chiron Super Sport's powertrain. The quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 makes a potent 1,577 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, which allows for an electronically limited top speed of 273 mph.

Bugatti is winding down Chiron assembly. As of October 2022, the company had just 100 to build from the 500-vehicle production run. The successor to the supercar will debut in 2024, with production set to begin in 2026.