The Bugatti Chiron is special enough. But if you have the money and the clout, you can ask the hypercar maker for a version that's even more exclusive – like this one. The Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix is one of just three created by Bugatti's Sur Mesure customization team, and it looks fantastic in this spec.

This car is headed to one very lucky customer in Singapore, and like the previous two Grand Prix models, it honors the brand's racing heritage with a few exclusive touches. The number 32 on the door panel is the same number worn by the Type 51 during the 1931 Grand Prix. This Chiron also sports a massive rear wing with the Bugatti wordmark and "EB" logos in a repeating pattern above the headlights.

This particular car wears a Blanc white paint job with Grand Prix Red and black accents. The first Grand Prix model debuted last year at the Top Marques Monaco in a stunning Steel Blue Matte paint with red accents, and a second car was completed in Matt Black Carbon with Matt Jet Grey accents.

As with every Chiron, the Pur Sport Grand Prix uses the same quad-turbocharged W16 engine. Although, Bugatti hasn’t said if the output is changed from the standard 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. But we do know that each Pur Sport model is 110 pounds lighter than the average Chiron, and it gains stiffer springs for track use.

No word on how many Grand Prix models Bugatti plans to build before production of the Chiron comes to an end, but it’s probably in the double digits.