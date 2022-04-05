Bugatti has announced that the deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport customer cars have stated. The hypercar, which was introduced in June 2021, is one of the fastest cars that the French marque has ever made.

One of the Chiron Super Sport customer cars comes with unique styling, courtesy of Bugatti's Sur Mesure customization program. The bespoke paintwork is called the 'Vagues de Lumière' that was made in close collaboration between its new, undisclosed owner and Bugatti's Sur Mesure team. The intricate hand-painted pattern mimics the way lights reflect off Chiron Super Sport's body.

Apart from the announcement, Bugatti also confirmed that all Chiron Super Sport build slots have already been reserved, "with an extensive waiting list should any open up." Of note, the Chiron Super Sport's production is capped to just nine examples, which is even rarer than the 30 units of Chiron Super Sport 300+.

In comparison to a normal Chiron, the Chiron Super Sport features a reworked body that's stretched by 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) for optimal airflow at high speeds. The quad-turbo 8.0-liter engine makes a mind-bending 1,577 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque.

The Chiron Super Sport is also seven percent quicker than the standard Chiron. It can hit 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers) in 5.8 seconds and 186 mph (300 km/h) in 12.1 seconds. It's electronically capped at 273 mph (440 km/h), "effortlessly" achievable according to Bugatti. To withstand these speeds, the hypercar is equipped with a set of bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 with reinforced belts.

In case you're wondering, the Chiron Super Sport, including the bespoke example above, costs around €3.2 million or $3.5 million at the current exchange rates.