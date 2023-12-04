Time sure flies when you take into consideration that the fifth-generation Supra has been around for nearly five years. Since its debut in early 2019, the BMW Z4-based sports car has spawned a multitude of special editions, plus a long-awaited stick shift for the six-cylinder variant. Until the hotly anticipated GRMN arrives next year as the flagship and possibly swan song, Toyota is squeezing in yet another limited-run model.

There's a good reason it looks like a race car with a license plate since this latest flavor of the performance coupe is molded after the GR Supra GT4 Evo. Toyota is celebrating the production of one hundred race cars with a GT4 100th Edition Tribute wearing a color-matching Plasma Orange paint. It comes with a custom body wrap and boasts numerous Gazoo Racing accessories to set it apart from a standard Supra.

2024 Toyota GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute

It's available only in Europe and is based on the Lightweight trim level with a 3.0-liter engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Upgrades vary from carbon fiber side mirror caps and rear wing to black brake calipers and AC Schnitzer's front splitter. It also gets a Bilstein Evo T1 suspension with 10-stage damper adjustment and a lowered ride height of up to 35 millimeters (1.37 inches).

Other substantial changes include lightweight Protrack One cast wheels and a Milltek sports exhaust system with bespoke tips to fit the standard rear apron. Because this Supra comes with several aftermarket parts, it's currently exhibited at the 2023 Essen Motor Show in Germany until December 10. This event is basically Europe's SEMA equivalent, albeit one would argue the cars exhibited at the event are generally more tasteful.

Toyota is going to sell only 100 examples of the Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute on the Old Continent. In Germany, it's charging a steep €68,900 or €2,450 more than the Lightweight version upon which it's based. At the same time, it's €16,050 pricier than a base Supra in Deutschland. In the United States, prices vary from a far lower $45,540 for the base 2.0 to $64,375 for the 45th Anniversary Edition.