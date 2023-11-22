The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the fastest accelerating – and decelerating – cars of all time. Its launch control combined with strong carbon brakes make it a true straight line machine. In Car and Driver's recent 0 to 150 to 0 test, the Turbo S made a statement, accomplishing the feat in 19.3 seconds. It was the quickest car in the test.

Two cars were missing, though. The Tesla Model S Plaid was supposed to participate in the test, but a nail in the tire ended its participation. The Lucid Air Sapphire wasn't available for the test day. C/D tested both of them after this in different locations, and both blitzed the 911.

The Model S was a rental and didn't have the $20,000 track pack which adds carbon brakes. That didn't stop it from completing the test in 16.2 seconds, a full three seconds quicker than the 911.

C/D also tested the Air Sapphire at Virginia International Raceway, likely as part of its annual Lightning Lap feature, and took the chance to get in a couple runs to see how it compares to the cars it tested at the airport for 0 to 150 to 0. The Sapphire blew them all away. The 1234-hp sedan got it done in 15.5 seconds.

Now, C/D did put in an asterisk on both of these runs. They weren't conducted in the same location or under the same conditions as the rest of the test, so the different grip levels of the three locations along with varied weather would impact the results. That said, it's still wild that two luxury sedans that weigh the same as some trucks can blitz dedicated sports cars.

Check out the full test below, and skip to 19:05 to hear about the Model S's run and see the Lucid absolutely warp time and space.