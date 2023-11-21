In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive design, trends come and go, leaving indelible marks on the industry's aesthetic journey. One such trend that holds a special place in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts is the era of pop-up headlights. These retractable lighting units, once a symbol of futuristic design, were a prominent feature in the automotive industry from the 1960s to the 1990s.

In a new series of renderings by Glen Cordle, an independent automotive designer, the iconic Porsche 911 from the latest generation receives pop-up headlights. To a certain extent, the virtual reinterpretation pays homage to the classic 911 Slantnose, a distinctive variant from the 930 family that became a cult classic among Porsche aficionados.

Despite their square shape, the pop-up headlights seen here seem to blend nicely with the sleek lines and streamlined curves of the 992-generation 911. Design is mostly a subjective matter, but it’s probably safe to assume the aerodynamics of the car will be negatively affected when the headlights are activated.

The classic 911 Slantnose, born in the 1980s, was renowned for its distinctive slanting front end and pop-up headlights, setting it apart from its siblings in the 911 lineup. This layout was offered as part of Porsche’s Sonderwunschprogramm, which was the brand’s special design program that started in 1981. The entire front end of the sports car was modified with a flatter bonnet, the said pop-up headlights, and wider and louvered front fenders. The overall look was inspired by the 935 Group 5 race car. Only a handful of those cars were built for the US market, though.

In these new renderings, the pop-up headlights, once seen as a futuristic feature, add a touch of retro-futurism to the modern 911, creating a visual paradox that is both nostalgic and avant-garde. Beyond the visual allure, the inclusion of pop-up headlights in these virtual drawings sparks conversations about design choices, aerodynamics, and the evolving tastes of automotive enthusiasts. If you want your voice to be heard, make sure to leave us a comment in the section below and tell us your opinion about these renderings.