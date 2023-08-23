The Porsche Santa Clarita dealer created a custom 1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose exuding 1980s style. Visitors to the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge at the Werks Reunion in Monterey, California, found the machine so appealing that the car won the People's Choice and Kids' Choice awards.

The vehicle didn't start looking this wild. Porsche Santa Clarita found the car with fire and corrosion damage. Since this 911 was far from perfect, it was a good candidate for an overhaul.

Gallery: Porsche Santa Clarita 1988 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose

15 Photos

A 1988 911 falls into what enthusiasts call the G Series, which consists of vehicles from 1974 to 1989. Porsche Santa Clarita fitted this one with the Japan-exclusive X83 slant nose option from the later 964 generation.

This 911 features a turbocharged flat-six engine displacing 3.5 liters, rather than the stock 3.3-liter unit. There's also a custom oil cooler and a rebuilt transaxle with a limited-slip differential. Porsche Santa Clarita claims the output is over 850 horsepower. This generation of 911 Turbo was available with up to 326 hp from the factory. The builder also upgrades the suspension with 997-generation 911 GT3 RS components and adds coilovers by MCS.

This build features an exterior in the color Rubystar. A portion of the hood and rear decklid has a swirly, multi-colored motif over a black background, which is a design that looks straight off a late 1980s Trapper Keeper. It rolls on turquoise blue basketweave-style wheels with polished lips.

"Despite starting off with fire damage and corrosion, we were able to transform it into a period-correct Porsche on the exterior and interior while making the performance simply terrifying," said Beau Boeckmann, president and chief operating officer for Galpin Motors, which operates the Porsche Santa Clarita dealer.

The cabin is predominantly turquoise. The center of each seat has a black-and-white checkerboard pattern that Porsche refers to as pasha. The instrument cluster has a Rubystar surround, and the gauges have white faces. There's also an updated climate control system and a stereo using a Porsche Classic radio and Blaupunkt parts.