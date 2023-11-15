Toyota just revealed the 2025 Toyota Camry, giving us a look at what to expect from the ninth generation of America's best-selling sedan. The Camry is now hybrid-only, with no V6 option available. There are also redesigned looks, a re-engineered suspension system, and an all-new interior. Here's a full rundown of what's been changed.

Exterior Design

Though the looks are new, Toyota confirmed to Motor1 that the Camry rides on the same TNGA-K platform as before. As such, we'd consider this a major refresh rather than an all-new vehicle. This is especially evident when you compare the side profiles, as they look nearly identical. Designers did well to differentiate the two cars in other ways though, like the new front fascia. It uses Toyota's signature "hammerhead" shape and thin daytime-running lights, bringing it more in line with other cars in the lineup like the Crown and the Prius. Toyota also added two new color combinations to the option sheet.

Drivetrain

The three existing powertrains in the last-gen Camry have been scrapped for a new four-cylinder hybrid system. Under the hood, you'll find a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four paired to two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. Toyota says the system can make 225 hp combined, or 232 hp when optioned with all-wheel drive.

While buyers won't have a choice of engine, they will have a choice of ride setup. Toyota says it's heavily revised the suspension for "enhanced responsiveness and agile handling." There are new shocks and specific sport-tuned setups for available sportier trims, allowing for even more stability and handling prowess.

Interior Design

The 2025 Toyota Camry's interior is where you'll find the biggest changes. The dashboard and center console have been fully revamped, with a standard seven-inch digital gauge cluster for LE and SE models and a bigger 12.3-inch cluster for XLE and XSE trims. There's a standard eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment, with a bigger 12.3-inch screen available. Things like wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and wireless phone charging come standard.

There are a healthy amount of options too, like an available 10-inch head-up display, a JBL sound system, in-car WiFi, and a digital key feature that allows you to use your smartphone to unlock and start the vehicle. Higher trims like the XLE and XSE get front-side laminated glass to cut down on wind and vibration noise.

Safety

The 2025 Toyota Camry comes standard with a slew of new safety systems, including Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0. There's a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and proactive driving assist, which uses the camera and radar to "provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist."

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts also come standard on the Camry. Go for the Premium Plus package on XLE or XSE trim, and you get traffic jam assist, front cross-traffic alerts, lane change assist, a panoramic view monitor, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.

So, while the 2025 Camry isn't exactly "all new," it's quite an extensive refresh.