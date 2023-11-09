As Christmas approaches, the search for the perfect gift becomes a quest for something unique and special, especially for dads who are not only auto enthusiasts but also want to instill that passion in their children. Move over Bentley toy cars, it's time to welcome the Bentley bears into the festive spotlight. These furry and adorable characters are not just teddy bears, though.

Available to shop online and in Bentley showrooms, these Bentley bears are more than just cuddly toys. Each of the four teddies boasts a unique personality and style, making them the ideal companions for young automotive enthusiasts.

Gallery: Bentley bears

9 Photos

For the young ones with a passion for tinkering and motorsport, the Engineer teddy bear is a perfect fit. Dressed in white and green overalls with a matching cap, this bear is primed for the pits. What sets it apart is the working pocket, complete with three sewn-in felt mechanical tools – a spanner, screwdriver, and a wrench – ensuring that no job is left unfinished.

Drawing inspiration from the Bentley drivers of the brand’s glory days in Le Mans, the Heritage Racing Bear embodies the spirit of adventure. Adorned with a polka-dot scarf borrowed from Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin, this bear's dashing looks are complemented by a suedette helmet, racing goggles, and a bomber jacket.

For those formal occasions, the Special Edition Signature Bear takes the lead. With flexible joints and a dapper double-ribbon necktie in gray and green, this bear is ready for any elegant gathering. Sporting a Bentley-branded ear tag, it's a sophisticated addition to the plush lineup.

Last but not least, meet the baby Bentley of the family, the Cosy Knit teddy. Wrapped in a coordinating knitted jumper and bobby hat, featuring the Bentley wings logo, this bear is all about comfort and style.

But here’s the best part. Crafted with luxurious fur fabric, these bears are not just for cuddling – they are equipped for steering, gear shifting, and pedal work, the essentials of any aspiring young driver. Each of the Cosy, Engineer, and Heritage bears costs £65 or $80 with the current exchange rates, while the Signature bear is $98. Each bear comes presented in a 100 percent cotton Bentley-branded dust bag. So, why settle for ordinary when you can gift a piece of Bentley's legacy and inspire a lifelong love for exceptional automobiles?