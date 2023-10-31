The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is popular for its Fantasy Gifts guide. These are extravagant offerings and experiences you'll be hard-pressed to find elsewhere, and this year's collection includes a one-of-one Cadillac Celestiq for nearly $1 million.

The package includes the Cadillac and a two-day trip to Detroit to get a behind-the-scenes look at the luxury brand and the city's rich heritage. The buyer and a guest will stay in a boutique hotel either downtown or in the Metro Detroit area, and Cadillac will donate $25,000 to the Detroit Opera House with the purchase of the $975,000 gift.

The buyer and a guest will observe the Celestiq being hand-built at the Cadillac Artisan Center and have the opportunity to meet Cadillac designers. There will be private tours of Cadillac House and a notable Detroit landmark. A multi-course dinner prepared by a "renowned Detroit Chef" will follow.

The production Cadillac Celestiq debuted just over a year ago. The EV features two electric motors making an estimated 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. The automaker claims the car can hit 60 miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds.

Cadillac powers the Celestiq with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery that provides an estimated 300 miles of range. Two-hundred-kilowatt DC fast charging can add 78 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The automaker won't begin building the new EV until later this year, and the car will cost around $340,000 to start. That does not include the shipping, but Cadillac is building each vehicle as a custom commission. The company says no two Celestiq sedans will be alike as it will offer so many personalization options.

Inside, the car features a 55-inch display on the dashboard that contains two screens under a single pane of glass. The roof is made of smart glass with four controllable zones that allow passengers to adjust the level of tint for the perfect experience. Each rear-seat passenger has a 12.6-inch screen in the back, with a single 8.0-inch screen to control the temperature, doors, and seating position.

If you're not in the market for a new car, other Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts include a trip to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, an Indonesia treasure hunt, and the ultimate Olympic experience in Paris. You can also transform yourself into an animated character by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Or, you could get them all for the ultimate Christmas present.