The DeLorean DMC-12, with its distinctive gull-wing doors and stainless steel body, holds a unique place in automotive history. The car was intended to be a futuristic sports car, however, its initial reception was less than stellar due to various factors, including performance issues and the financial troubles of the DeLorean Motor Company.

Despite its rocky start, the DeLorean gained a second life as a cultural icon, thanks in part to its role as a time machine in the "Back to the Future" film trilogy. This cinematic association injected a new lease of life into the car, transforming it from a mediocre sports car into a pop culture phenomenon.

In the world of classic car enthusiasts in the United States, the DeLorean has become a sought-after collectible. Enthusiasts are drawn not only to its unique design but also to its connection to the beloved film franchise. As a result, there is a dedicated community of DeLorean enthusiasts who never cease to search for neglected examples of the iconic car. The folks over at the Restored channel on YouTube were recently on a mission to save an abandoned example of the time machine, which has been sitting static for over 25 years. And the mission was successful.

This is a rather weird-looking DeLorean, we must admit. For reasons unknown, it was once painted red and the paint is now barely visible on some of the exterior panels making the overall picture even worse.

But there’s more to it than meets the eye. The car has only around 12,000 miles on the clocks and still has its original engine under the hood. There’s a good amount of paperwork proving its service and maintenance history. It was a run-and-drive car when it was parked more than 25 years ago and everything still seems intact today. The interior doesn’t look great, though – the seats are torn and the dashboard is cracked from sitting under the sun for thousands of days.

Obviously, this DeLorean would need a lot of attention in order to return back to the road. But with just around 9,000 units built from the DMC-12, every single surviving example out there is surely worth giving a second chance in life. This particular red car was saved from sitting under the sun for another decade or so and it seems that the future might finally be bright for the car. What are the first goals for the team that rescued it? Addressing the wheels and tires and then taking care of the engine.