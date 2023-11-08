Just yesterday, Ram unveiled a very interesting truck. The 2025 1500 Ramcharger is an electric pickup truck with a V6 combustion engine acting as a generator. It has two electric motors – one for each axle (335 hp + 319 hp) – and a combined range between the battery and the charging system of up to 690 miles. These are all impressive numbers but if you are in the market for something proven with old-school tech under the hood, this 1993 Dodge Ramcharger might be exactly what you are looking for.

Currently listed for sale on Cars and Bids, it is a very good-looking example finished in Flame Red and Light Sand Metallic with a tan interior. Judging by the model year, it is one of the final units produced from the second-generation Ramcharger, and it has been registered in California since 2008. It is mostly unmodified with the only exceptions being some air suspension components and an aftermarket exhaust tip.

Gallery: 1993 Dodge Ramcharger

18 Photos

What makes this particular truck even more appealing is the fact that it is powered by the rarer and more powerful 5.9-liter V8, which is rated at about 230 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque from the factory. That power is delivered to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic gearbox and a two-speed transfer case. The odometer shows around 128,800 original miles with service records available from 2013 to the present.

The classic truck comes with a long list of features. Notably, it is equipped from the factory with the Canyon Sport Package, which includes air conditioning, a four-speaker audio system, an electric rear window defroster, electric side mirrors, power windows, cast aluminum wheels, and cruise control. Other interesting features are the engine block heater, fuel tank skid plate shield, transfer case shield, rear roof vent, and running boards. As you can see from the gallery attached above, the truck is in very good condition.

There are some minor flaws, though. The available Carfax history report shows an accident from June 2003 but no details are known regarding that crash. Also, there are minimal marks on the exterior and some wear on the driver’s seat. The good news is that the service history shows major maintenance from August this year, which included engine oil and filter change, differential fluid refill, a new transmission filter kit, and a new transmission oil pan gasket.

There’s no pricing available for the new 2025 Ramcharger but its predecessor here can be yours for around $16,250 – that’s the highest bid on Cars and Bids so far with just two days left until the end of the auction.