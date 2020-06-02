The Dodge Ramcharger was available in the United States from the 1974 to 1993 model years as the brand's challenger against vehicles like the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and Ford Bronco. Like the other two, the Dodge used a pickup chassis as a starting point and fitted a hard cap where the bed usually was to create a space for additional seating. For the first generation from '74 to '80, the covering was removable, but the automaker fixed it in place for the second-gen. Now, wb.artist20 imagines Ram building a modern take on this idea, and the SUV looks fantastic.

The starting point for this rendering is the Ram 1500 Rebel. The first big change is the two-door body because Ram only currently offers the Rebel variant with either a Crew Cab or Quad Cab layout – both of which have four doors. There's a dual-pane sunroof, which is available on the existing pickup but isn't as large as on this Ramcharger.

Like on the original, the additional passenger space where you'd usually find the cargo bed features large windows that don't open and wrap up to the roof. In combination with the glass panels in the roof, there would be lots of natural light in the cabin.

The Ram brand currently lacks an SUV, so we can see a business case for reviving the Ramcharger. Plus, it would be a natural competitor against the new Bronco. A production version would probably need an extra set of doors because two-door SUVs are fairly uncommon these days, other than smaller models like the Wrangler, Defender 90, and Jimny.

Unfortunately, the last thing that FCA needs in the US is another SUV of this size. A new Jeep Grand Cherokee is coming soon, and the Grand Wagoneer is returning, too. Plus, Dodge has a refresh for the Durango on the way.