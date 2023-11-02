Audi is saying goodbye to the TT. Back in February, the company announced that its beloved sports car was nearing the end of the line – as well as the R8 supercar. But neither of those vehicles is going out without a bevy of special trims; Audi has a new TT Roadster Final Edition that looks absolutely lovely.

The Audi Exclusive Goodwood Green Pearl paint is a nod to the first-gen TT, which offered this color as an option. The roof is gray for the first time ever, as far as we know, and it matches the matte gray bumpers and side profile accents. And because this Final Edition model is based on the S Line trim – a first for the third-generation TT – 20-inch wheels come standard.

But Audi did away with most of the S Line badges on the exterior and interior, and instead of the standard brushed aluminum accents, the Final Edition opts for carbon fiber instead. The seats are covered in a beautiful Palomino Brown leather, which Audi says is a "modern interpretation" of the original TT's baseball seats. Though, it's hard to see exactly what the similarities are.

In terms of performance, the TT Roadster Final Edition comes with a base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It takes 5.5 seconds for this TT to hit 60 miles per hour, and both all-wheel drive and magnetic ride control come standard. The latter add-on is part of the S Line trim and it drops the ride height by 0.3 inches.

If you want one of the last TT models, you better move quickly. This car is exclusive to the US and limited to just 50 units total. That’s right, five-zero. The Audi TT Final Edition Roadster costs $68,895 with the $1,095 destination fee included. Buyers in markets like the UK, Japan, and Spain, meanwhile, get other unique special-edition TT models.