Although Audi is ending production of the TT sports coupe, it seems determined to take it on a final world tour. After a special run of Heritage Edition cars in 2022 and a Final Edition for the United Kingdom this year, the company has announced a Memorial Edition for Japan. The Japanese edition will have a "Luxury Sports" theme, limited to just 100 cars, and will feature a choice of colors with special bronze accents.

The Memorial Edition is based on the Audi TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injection gasoline engine producing 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, about 30 more horsepower and torque than the standard S. A 7-speed S tronic transmission delivers that power with Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Gallery: Audi TTS Japan Memorial Edition

6 Photos

Offered in a choice of Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Kronos Gray Metallic, the Memorial Edition TTS features bronze accents. Subtle exterior changes include a single-frame grill with matte black paint and an aluminum-look insert. Special bronze Audi Sport 20-inch aluminum wheels feature a diamond cut 5V spoke star design. Audi's Magnetic Ride, standard on the Audi TTS, moderates the suspension, adjusting the damping force based on driving conditions to provide a comfortable ride and responsive driving dynamics.

Inside, the diamond pattern theme extends to the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and gray piping. The virtual cockpit instrumentation includes a sports mode displaying a center rev counter. The center-mounted infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang and Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera.

Launched in 1998, the TT was Audi's premium compact sports coupe. Sharing a platform with Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3, it evolved from a stylish tourer car into a more hard-edged performance car. The most feral versions utilized Audi's turbocharged inline-five-cylinder engine, but even the base engine cars proved solid performers.

This year the TT ends a 25-year production run with over 500,000 cars sold. It joins the Audi R8 on the list of departing combustion-engined performance cars, leaving the RS3 as the lone small performance car while the company transitions to EV production.