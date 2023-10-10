Don't pour one out for the Audi TT just yet as there's still time for at least one more special edition of the Tourist Trophy. The sporty car is getting a limited-run variant in Spain where only 25 cars are going to be sold, all of which will be individually numbered coupes. It marks a quarter of a century of TT production, having originally gone on sale back in 1998, three years after the namesake concept debuted at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show.

It's based on the 45 TFSI Quattro variant, meaning it has the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine dialed to deliver 245 horses to an all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combination enables the TT to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 5.1 seconds and max out at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).

2024 Audi TT Special Edition for Spain

5 Photos

Pictured here in Nogaro Blue, the special-edition TT can also be had with a Tango Red or Glacier White paint. It gets tinted windows and the S Line Competition Packages while the black 20-inch Audi Sport wheels come with a 10 Y-spoke design and are combined with red brake calipers. The interior has been spruced up with a combination of leather and Alcantara with either red or blue contrasting stitching depending on the body color.

From the S sports seats to the flat-bottomed steering wheel, this Spain-exclusive TT is loaded with standard equipment. It also happens to have decorative inserts in carbon, plus the usual tech features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and matrix LED headlights. It'll set you back €72,800 when it goes on sale in November.

This debut comes about a year after Audi celebrated the 25th anniversary of the TT for the first time with the Iconic Edition. That one was based on the range-topping RS and was offered only in Nardo Grey. Only 100 units were made, all for Europe, including right-hand-drive markets. The United States didn't receive a run-out special variant, but it did say 2023 would be the last model year for the Tourist Trophy. In late 2021, the US did get a TT RS Heritage to mark the end of the run for the five-cylinder model.