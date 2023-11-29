The Chevrolet Suburban and its slightly smaller Tahoe sibling are practically the gold standard in transportation for families, work crews, and shuttle agencies, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Facing off against recently updated competition from Ford and Toyota, Chevy is giving the 2025 Suburban and Tahoe a few new tricks to help maintain their legend status.

The most obvious alterations are viewed from the front, where a new, Silverado EV–inspired front fascia appears. Larger daytime running lights live within gloss black C-channel housings, with bigger headlights mounted low on the front end. Standard on all models is a gloss black grille bar, where the bow tie emblem lives, while certain trims get unique textures up front – the Z71’s black mesh and High Country’s “Galvano” chrome trim for example.

The side profile is almost unchanged save the wheel designs, and speaking of, the sport-styled RST and flagship High Country now offer massive 24-inchers as an option. Around back, there’s another wide strip of gloss black connecting the taillamps, whose T-shaped accent lighting has been inverted for a broader appearance. The lower rear fascia makes space for sporty quad tailpipes. On the whole, the new Tahoe and Suburban look similar to how they did before, and this author finds them slightly more appealing than the Ford Expedition.

Tahoe And Suburban Tech

However, minor appearance tweaks for the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban make way for major changes indoors. Standard on every trim is a new, 17.7-inch touchscreen and 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster. A redesigned dashboard improves sightlines and reduces claustrophobia. The shift selector (formerly a set of buttons on the center console) is back on the steering column, though it’s a momentary switch that returns to the center position rather than an actual lever. The console has been tweaked a bit too, and the power center armrest with hidden storage underneath returns to the lineup as a gimmicky option.

The new electronics package also includes some nice tech features. Towing with the big SUVs is reportedly easier thanks to a new app that takes into account trailer length and width to estimate paths while turning and pulling forward, tire health monitoring for your trailer, and a boat launch guide that provides a step-by-step checklist to speed up the process. Likely of more interest will be the cloud-connected camera system that provides owners with a live video feed on a smartphone app, perfect for inspecting a vehicle before approaching it in a dark parking lot.

The 2025 Suburban and Tahoe come standard with automatic emergency braking, lane centering technology, blind spot monitoring, front and side pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. Furthermore, the advanced Super Cruise driver-assist suite will be available on the LT, RST, Premier, and High Country – formerly only offered on the latter two trims.

A sophisticated rear seat monitoring system sensitive enough to detect heartbeats and breath patterns is standard, adding an extra quotient of safety for busy parents. There’s also an interior camera that helps someone inspect if they left a purse or a parcel inside for added convenience.

Hauling The Mail

Chevrolet’s well-regarded Duramax 3.0-liter turbodiesel will now be offered on the Z71 trim level for 2025, with the automaker saying many of its customers wanted the efficiency and smoothness of the straight-six along with the off-road package’s capability. What’s more, the Suburban and Tahoe now get the high-output version of the diesel, which makes 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet – increases of 28 and 35, respectively. The gasoline 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s carry over unchanged.

Chevy says the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban will be easier and more responsive to drive thanks to a retuned steering system and updated multilink rear suspension. That independently sprung axle is one of the full-size SUVs' greatest advantages over the Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia, both of which have reverted to live rear axles even though previous generations had more advanced setups.

Surprisingly, the added oomph of the diesel and the emphasis on towing technology hasn’t yielded a higher trailer rating for 2025, and in the case of the Suburban, it’s actually lower. The new Tahoe soldiers on with an 8,400-pound maximum, while the Suburban goes from 8,300 to 8,200 pounds. Such a large trailer is probably rare among Chevy SUV customers, but it’s still not great news when the Expedition can tow 9,000 or 9,300 pounds for the long- and short-wheelbase versions. The Jeep Wagoneer is worse news for Chevy, hauling up to 10,000 pounds. Even the smaller Dodge Durango can tackle an 8,700-pound tow.

Production Plans

Built at GM’s Arlington factory, the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and its Suburban relative will enter production late next year. The Arlington plant is one of GM’s most profitable, building the Tahoe/Suburban twins as well as the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV. Arlington has been in the news recently as one of the sites of the United Auto Workers strike, but GM and the UAW reached an agreement that fired the plant up again.

Pricing for the 2025 Suburban and 2025 Tahoe haven’t been revealed, but expect some increase from the current models. The short-wheelbase 2024 Tahoe starts at $56,200 plus destination, while the longer Suburban costs three grand more. For 2025, both those numbers might crest $60,000. We'll know more next year, closer to when the new Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe enter production.