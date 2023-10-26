Nissan is shaking up its pickup offerings by discontinuing the Titan for the 2024 model year. The future of the brand's truck lineup is electrification, judging from statements from a high-placed executive.

"One thing you can be sure about is we're going to keep investing in the truck segment," said Ivan Espinosa, the Nissan Motor Company global product strategy and product planning boss, to Automotive News. "How do we evolve ... is the question that we are discussing internally. Eventually, we will have to electrify the truck."

When Espinosa refers to electrification, it's unclear whether he means a full EV or a hybrid powertrain. For example, Nissan's rival Honda just announced the Prelude Concept. While the model initially seemed to be completely electric, a later clarification revealed the car was actually a hybrid.

Espinosa made additional statements about the electrified truck during a media roundtable at the Japan Mobility Show that Motor1.com attended. He said the model would come after offerings in more significant segments like SUVs. "The pickup might be a little bit on the later portion," he said referring to the arrival timing.

There are conflicting rumors about how Nissan intends to position the electrified truck. One report indicates that it would be a mid-sized pickup with a fully electric drivetrain that would give buyers an alternative to the Frontier. The other story claims the automaker would make the next-gen Frontier into an EV that would possibly arrive for the 2030 model year.

Nissan is already preparing to update its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi to build electric vehicles. The factory currently produces the Frontier, Titan, and Altima.

Gallery: Nissan Surf-Out concept

9 Photos

In 2021, Nissan introduced a series of concepts, including the Surf Out electric pickup (pictured above). We don't expect the truck that comes to market to have fanciful features like a transparent nose or a tailgate capable of displaying custom messages. Still, the vehicle shows that the automaker is at least considering what a mid-sized EV in this segment could look like.

The 2024 Frontier gets a retro-inspired Hardbody Edition. It builds on the SV 4x4 trim by adding a style bar to the bed, aluminum skid plate, black fender cladding, and mud flaps. Much of the exterior trim is black. The cabin has leather upholstery and heated front seats. Power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 making 310 horsepower that runs through a nine-speed automatic.