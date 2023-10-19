Nissan will have a strong presence next week in Tokyo at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show where it plans to exhibit a plethora of equally wild concepts. The fourth vehicle to be revealed thus far takes the shape of an ultra-angular compact crossover with 23-inch wheels and more creases than we can count. The plethora of polygonal shapes makes it look like an origami-styled SUV with the headlights and taillights neatly integrated into the body surface.

The interior is just as futuristic as it completely does away with conventional switchgear. In fact, it doesn't have any old-school buttons or knobs as all the controls appear to be limited to a few touch keys on the edgy steering "wheel." Origami-inspired elements surround the driver who sits inside what Nissan refers to as a "mobile creative studio." That's because Hyper Punk is apparently tailored to influencers and content creators.

Nissan Hyper Punk concept

20 Photos

To that end, Nissan has mounted onboard cameras that capture the vehicle's surroundings, and these are then turned into magna-styled scenery using artificial intelligence. The converted images are then displayed on the three screens installed on the dashboard where a center-mounted vertical display is flanked by a pair of horizontal screens. AI serves a second purpose since it works in conjunction with biosensors mounted in the headrests to automatically detect the driver's mood and change the ambient lighting and music to boost morale.

There aren't any technical specifications, which is hardly a surprise since this eccentric concept has zero chance of reaching production. It'll make its physical debut at the Japan Mobility Show on October 25 when the electric crossover will also become available in Fortnite. Meanwhile, it's already being displayed on a 3D billboard in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, together with the previously revealed Hyper Urban, Hyper Adventure, and Hyper Tourer concepts.