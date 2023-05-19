Genesis has updated the G70 in South Korea where it also sells the more practical wagon. Although the initial impression is the luxury midsize car has transitioned to the latest model year virtually unchanged, there are a few modifications. Starting on the outside, the badge looks fancier courtesy of an engraved pattern using the Guilloché decorative technique. There are fresh Kawah Blue and Bartna Grey colors along with new 18- and 19-inch wheels.

Stepping inside, the center console has been updated by making changes to the HVAC panel. There are fewer conventional controls in that area as their respective functions have been integrated into a touch panel. Even the standard G70 now gets ventilated front seats along with heated rear seats and a frameless rearview mirror. Additional two-tone finishes include Forest Blue/Vanilla Beige, Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige, and Obsidian Black/Fog Gray.

2024 Genesis G70 (South Korea)

The biggest change has occurred underneath the hood where the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine is no more. Going forward, the Genesis G70 will be sold in its domestic market with a larger 2.5-liter unit. It makes 300 horsepower, which is an extra 48 hp compared to the current entry-level model sold in the United States. Torque is rated at 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters) whereas the US-spec G70 currently makes do with 260 lb-ft (352 Nm)

It's worth noting that for the 2022 model year, the soon-to-be-discontinued Kia Stinger received the 2.5-liter mill with the same output. The G70's crossover equivalent, the GV70, is offered with the bigger engine in the US. It's likely only a matter of time before the sedan will also transition to the more potent unit. Don't be too surprised if it arrives for the 2024MY.

Heading back to Korea, the base G70 not only gets more power but also comes as standard with Brembo brakes. At an additional cost, customers can step up to the larger 3.3-liter V6 that has been carried over unchanged. However, the more potent engine is available exclusively on the sedan as the long-roof variant comes strictly with the four-pot.

The G70 goes on sale today in Korea where it retails from 43.15 million won ($32,550) for the four-cylinder sedan and 45.11 million won ($34,000) for the equivalent wagon. The V6-powered sedan will set you back at least 48.05 million won ($36,200).