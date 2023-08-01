The Genesis G70 reportedly won't get another generation, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. The source cited weak sales as the reason for the decision. The sedan just received a refresh for the 2022 model year in the United States.

"Recently, there was an official announcement within the company that it officially halted the development of RN2, a project name for the next G70," a source told Korea Joongang Daily.

The next-gen G70 was reportedly going to be larger than the current model. Genesis was allegedly preparing it as an electric vehicle.

"Thank you for reaching out. We cannot provide any details regarding our future product plans at this time," a Genesis spokesperson told Motor1.com.

In the US, the G70 is available with two powertrains. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The other choice is a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 making 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission choice. Both come standard with rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive is an available option.

Genesis recently added another engine to the G70 for the South Korean market. It's a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 hp and 311 lb-ft.

The 2023 Genesis G70 starts at $40,525 after the $1,125 destination fee for the base 2.0-liter rear-drive model. The range-topping twin-turbo 3.3-liter version with all-wheel drive has a base price of $48,125.

In 2021, Genesis introduced the G70 Shooting Brake in Europe. The company never offered it in the US, though. It provided a wagon alternative for folks who didn't want the GV70 SUV.

While the G70 is allegedly going away, Genesis doesn't intend to give up on sedans. "It's a mistake to basically write off a typology of a vehicle. I don't want to have a monoculture of SUVs on the street… I love SUVs from the rugged ones to the sporty ones but that’s not it," said Hyundai Motor Group Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke in April 2023.