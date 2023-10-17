As the UAW strike against Detroit automakers stretches into its second month, the first notable show-related casualty of the shutdowns has occurred. Stellantis will not attend CES 2024 in Las Vegas, and the company specifically points a figurative finger at the ongoing strikes as the reason.

In a press release issued today, Stellantis issued the following statement:

"As the costs of the ongoing UAW strikes against Stellantis continue to mount, the company has decided to cancel its planned display and presentations at CES 2024, the world's largest technology show, scheduled for January 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada."

Stellantis also stated it was "executing comprehensive countermeasures to mitigate financial impacts and preserve capital," though a further explanation of what those countermeasures include wasn't offered. As such, it's unclear if other automotive events such as the SEMA Show (also in Las Vegas) and the Los Angeles Auto Show are on the proverbial chopping block. Motor1.com contacted Stellantis leaving multiple requests for more information; we are awaiting replies and will jump in with an update should new details become available.

As of October 17, Stellantis was still listed on the CES website as a featured exhibitor for the 2024 event. When asked about the cancelation, a CES representative offered no additional comment and referred us to the official Stellantis press release.

While CES is out, it's likely the SEMA Show is still on for brands under the Stellantis umbrella. Teasers announcing a classic Dodge Charger and an adventure-loving Ram HD Rebel from in-house parts brand Mopar are still circulating, with the Ram teaser dropping just today. As with previous SEMA appearances, it seems Mopar will have a strong presence in the vehicles on display despite 20 Mopar parts distribution centers being down due to strikes, according to Automotive News. The 2023 SEMA Show is just around the corner, slated to begin October 31.

As for the LA Auto Show, it opens to the general public on November 17. At this time, Stellantis is listed as being there in force with numerous brands, including Ram, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, and Chrysler. There's been nothing prominent in the rumor mill regarding debuts at the show, though it's possible the refreshed Ram pickup could be unveiled. Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted all summer, and a launch sometime in the first quarter of 2024 is confirmed. At this point, it's unclear if launch refers to a debut or a start of production. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed the timeframe in August 2023.

The Stellantis announcement for CES comes in the wake of sharp words by UAW President Shawn Fain last Friday, calling out Ford and saying that new strikes against the Detroit automakers could happen at any time. On Monday, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on UAW leaders to end the "acrimonious" negotiations.