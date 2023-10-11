Formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, the 2023 Japan Mobility Show will host some notable premieres as domestic automakers will be there to exhibit interesting concepts. Near the end of September, Mitsubishi confirmed it would attend the rebranded event with an outdoorsy vehicle, without providing details about the show car. A new teaser released adds pieces to the puzzle as we get to find out it has four-wheel drive and all-terrain tires.

The yet-to-be-named concept will blend an off-road-oriented crossover with the utility provided by a multi-purpose vehicle. Confusingly, Mitsubishi uses both "electrified" and "electric" terms to describe the drivetrain, so we'll have to wait until the reveal to find out whether it's a hybrid or a pure EV. Meanwhile, we're being told the new vehicle has go-anywhere capabilities and offers a "vastly spacious cabin."

While the initial teaser was a preview of the concept's front fascia, the latest official image is more revealing as we get to see a good chunk of the rear and upper section of the profile. In today's automotive world dominated by curvaceous crossovers and SUVs, the new high-riding family hauler from Mitsubishi is refreshingly boxy.

It has an upright body with a generous greenhouse along with T-shaped taillights echoing the front light signature we saw when the vehicle was originally announced. It’s hard to miss the massive cargo box on the roof, cameras instead of side mirrors, and the absence of door handles. Mitsubishi is no stranger to fusing crossover and minivan cues as the Xpander Cross sold in select markets also tries to do both. The most popular is the Delica D:5, and perhaps this concept will preview the next-gen model.

This new vehicle heading to the Japan Mobility Show sends a concept vibe, and Mitsubishi says it has fitted large-diameter tires and selectable driving modes. It won't be the only premiere at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center as it will be joined by the new Triton, with the pickup truck celebrating its Japanese debut alongside the rally-spec variant. These models will share the spotlight with a Delica D:5 support car used in the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally as well as an electric buggy (pictured above) serving as a last-mile mobility vehicle.