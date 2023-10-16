Volkswagen has expanded its lineup of Basecamp accessories to the Atlas Cross Sport SUV. The automaker already offers the package for the standard Atlas, which is available to purchase as individual parts.

The Basecamp package provides the same upgrades to both Atlas models. The upgrade features a two-tone black-and-silver front valance, matte black fender flares with integrated splash guards, a satin silver rear valance, and satin silver side door rocker panels. Air Design produced the body kit. VW offers a front quarter-panel-mounted Basecamp badge for the Atlas model. It's neither available for the Atlas Cross Sport nor sold individually.

Gallery: Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport Basecamp Package

9 Photos

Volkswagen does not recommend the styling package for the Atlas R-Line trims and Peak Edition models. It's not designed for trims that lack the trailer hitch. The Basecamp upgrade comes with 17-inch Traverse MX wheels from fifteen52 for both models wrapped in all-terrain tires. They are available in two colors: frosted glass and radiant silver.

The full kit costs $2,650 for the Atlas and $2,774 for the Atlas Cross Sport. As individual parts, the front and rear valances are $680 each. The side door rocker panels cost $769, while the fender flares are $645. The wheels are $315 each.

Volkswagen's 2019 Atlas Basecamp concept inspired the kit for the two models. It featured fifteen52-designed Traverse MX wheels and a custom body kit from Air Design. It also had a lift kit that raised its height by about 1.5 inches with H&R springs.

In May, Volkswagen announced the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport's starting prices. The traditional-looking SUV starts at $39,075, while the sportier variant is priced at $38,065 (both include the $1,350 destination charge). The prices increased from the 2023 model year, with the automaker adding more standard equipment, like ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and more premium materials for the cabin.

The Atlas is available in six trims, while the Atlas Cross Sport is available in five. The top-tier R-Line trim for both body styles start at over $50,000. The company made a big change under the hood for 2024, replacing the VR6 with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 269 horsepower.