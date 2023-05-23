Earlier this year, Volkswagen announced several updates to the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The SUVs received updated exterior styling, but the company made more substantial changes underneath the sheet metal. The updated SUV family will begin reaching US dealers later this year, and they'll be a bit more expensive than before.

The 2024 Atlas will start at $39,075, and the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport will have a $38,065 starting price (both prices include the $1,350 destination charge. That's a slight increase for both body styles compared to the 2023 models, which started at $36,445 and $35,755, respectively, with the prices including the $1,295 destination charge.

The increase in price includes more standard equipment like a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, and a height-adjustable passenger seat. The 2024 Atlas also comes with VW's Climatronic automatic climate control.

Inside, the automaker revamped the cabin with more premium materials. It features a leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dashboard and center console, which VW redesigned to include a storage cubby underneath. Top-of-range models feature quilted leather seats with a diamond stitch pattern.

The company will offer the Atlas in six trims: SE, SE w/ Technology, Peak Edition SE w/ Technology, SEL, Peak Edition SEL, and SEL Premium R-Line. The SE is the entry-level trim at $39,075, and adding 4Motion all-wheel drive bumps that up to $40,975. The SEL Premium R-Line starts at $53,805. VW detailed the new Peak Edition trims earlier this year, which are only available with 4Motion all-wheel drive. The Peak Edition SEL starts at $51,785.

VW will offer the Atlas Sport in five trims: SE, SE w/ Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium R-Line. It's cheaper to start than the regular Atlas at $38,650. Adding all-wheel drive increases it to $39,965. The 2024 Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line will begin at $52,805.

The 2024 Atlas family also received a significant change under the hood. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now powers it, replacing the VR6. It makes 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque and pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission that powers the front wheels.

The company will release fuel economy figures closer to its on-sale date. The updated 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport will begin reaching US dealers in 2023's third quarter.

