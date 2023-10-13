The fifth generation Toyota Prius arrived in North America for the 2023 model year, bringing a surprisingly attractive appearance and an optional all-wheel drive. Around the same time the new Pirus hit the US market, Toyota also introduced the new Crown as a successor to the Avalon. Now, both vehicles are entering the 2024 model year with minimal improvements and a matching increase in the starting prices.

Starting with the 2024 Prius, there’s not much to report aside from a few extra exterior colors. The color palette now includes Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, and Reservoir Blue as standard options, as well as Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl as optional hues. Just like last year, the model comes in three trim levels, each available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. Each 2024 Prius is equipped as standard with Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of safety and assist systems.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Prius

24 Photos

Price-wise, the hybrid vehicle is just slightly more expensive than the 2023 Prius. The base LE with FWD grade starts at $28,745 with destination and handling fees included versus $28,545 last year. Go for the AWD version of the entry-level model and it will set you back at least $30,145. The range-topping Limited AWD kicks off at $37,160 before options, up from last year’s $36,960 starting price.

Moving to the 2024 Toyota Crown, it doesn’t get tons of updates either, but Toyota says there are now higher quality materials that are softer to the touch, as well as new trim accents for the XLE, Limited, and Platinum trim levels. These small tweaks are reflected in the starting price as the 2024 Crown XLE – the base model – kicks off at $41,145, $100 more than last year. Upgrade to the flagship Crown Platinum and you’ll have to pay at least $54,165 with destination and handling fees included.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Crown

18 Photos

Toyota says the 2024 Prius will start arriving at the brand’s dealers across the country in November this year. There’s no word regarding the availability of the 2024 Crown, though we suppose it will follow a similar launch schedule.