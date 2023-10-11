If there is one thing Rolls-Royce is good at, it's creating something special. We will see the company's craftsmanship on full display tomorrow with the arrival of "a celestial phenomenon."

The automaker teased its new creation in silhouette with the sun peeking out from behind it, and it looks very familiar. While the details are difficult to discern, it looks like a Ghost. The Phantom has a chunkier rear end and a smaller slab of rear window glass.

We don't know if this will be a new line of cars or a bespoke, one-off creation. Rolls-Royce embraces car customization, giving buyers nearly endless choices in colors, materials, and finishes inside and out through its Bespoke Collective and commissioned builds. It's its bread and butter.

Rolls revealed a one-off Ghost in April that celebrated the city of Manchester, where its two founders were born. The car resulted from a collaboration between the automaker’s Bespoke Collective and its Manchester dealers. It took two years to create the car that wears a bespoke motif of the Manchester Bee, a well-known city symbol.

The automaker celebrated earlier this year having the highest value of commissions ever in the company's history in 2022. The Bespoke Collective is a department of skilled artisans, designers, and engineers who work with the company's clients to create a car that meets each owner's unique specifications.

This isn't the first time Rolls has looked to the stars for inspiration. In 2021, the company revealed the Phantom Tempus Collection, which incorporated pulsar stars into the styling and motifs. The car had a dashboard made from a single billet of aluminum milled to feature individual columns. The glove compartment featured a plaque with an Albert Einstein quote.

The company unveiled a pair of bespoke Ghosts alongside two Spectre EVs in August. The second-generation Ghost debuted in 2020. It has a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

When it reveals the car, we will get all the details about the company's "celestial phenomenon" tomorrow. The unveiling happens Wednesday, October 11, at 8 AM ET (1 PM BST).