Rolls-Royce will showcase four vehicles at one of the last luxury events in this summer's automotive calendar, with two bespoke Spectre builds and two special Ghost commissions heading to this year's edition of the Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the United Kingdom.

Described by the British automaker as being the world’s first ultra-luxury all-electric super coupe, the Spectre is just the beginning of the marque’s foray into the world of electric vehicles, seeing how by the end of 2030, all of the models in the Goodwood-based brand's portfolio will be battery powered.

Leading the pack, a Spectre finished in a bright expression of Wittering Blue with a vibrant Mandarin Coachline will be presented front and center at the company's stand from August 30. The two-door zero-emissions coupe features an interior suite of Charles Blue, offset with Mandarin applied to the seat piping and monogrammed headrests.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre and Ghost builds - Salon Prive Concours d'Elegance 2023

Additionally, a second Spectre commission in Chartreuse and Black Diamond, with a cabin finished in Chartreuse, Grace White, and Peony Pink, will join the daily parade throughout the grounds of Blenheim Palace.

Last but not least, representing the British marque's most successful model in its 119-year history, two Ghost builds will make an appearance at Salon Privé this year. The first, set to be showcased on the Palace grounds, is finished in Tucana Purple, a color reminiscent of the Southern night sky that surrounds the Tucana constellation, with a contrasting Lime Green Coachline combined with Lime Green Pinstripe tires.

Inside, the Lime Green interior appointments on the seat piping, steering wheel, monogrammed headrests, and armrests, echo the exterior hue, Rolls-Royce says. The second Ghost will lead the Tour Privé, a rolling 120-mile Concours through the Cotswolds in Britain.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to return once again to Salon Privé, set in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire,” said Boris Weletzky, Regional Director for the United Kingdom, Europe, and Central Asia at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars “This event is an important occasion in our annual calendar – it is a great celebration of automotive luxury and high-class society, in a beautiful, historical setting. I am delighted to confirm that Spectre, the marque’s first-fully electric car, will be on display at the event – an incredibly agile, remarkably silent, and transformative motor car that exudes sophistication and cool modern luxury. Alongside Spectre, a vibrant Ghost, presented in a vivacious hue, Tucana Purple, will also be on display. I am very much looking forward to meeting our trusted dealer partners, esteemed clients, and media friends at this highly exclusive Concours d’Elégance.”

Powered by a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack weighing 1,500 pounds that feeds two electric motors delivering 584 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, the North American-spec Rolls-Royce Spectre debuted at this year's edition of the Monterey Car Week in California.

The Goodwood-based brand says the Spectre can drive about 260 miles on a full charge, while the dual-motor setup enables a 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint in 4.4 seconds. Prices start at $420,000 in the US.

The second-generation Ghost debuted in 2020 featuring all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.