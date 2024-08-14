When it comes to luxury and exclusivity, few vehicles capture the essence quite like a Rolls Royce, especially when it has been personally owned by a legendary figure. Car enthusiasts and collectors are in for a treat as duPont Registry Exchange proudly presents Tom Brady’s personal 2024 Rolls Royce Ghost for sale through Sotheby’s Motorsport (SOMO).

The 2024 Rolls Royce Ghost is truly a marvel of luxury and design. With only 124 miles on it, this car is basically brand new, offering an unmatched level of elegance and style. It features a stunning Black Diamond exterior that’s both mysterious and refined, making it impossible to ignore on the road. Inside, you’ll find a plush Grace White interior that’s all about comfort and opulence. Every detail, from the exquisite leather seats to the cutting-edge technology, is crafted to give you the best driving experience possible.

The 2024 Ghost is a true blend of luxury and power. Under the hood, it boasts a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine, which produces a remarkable 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine allows the Ghost to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, providing an incredibly smooth and powerful ride. It features an eight-speed automatic transmission that ensures seamless gear changes and refined handling, making it a joy to drive. The all-wheel-drive system adds to its stability and control, so you can feel confident behind the wheel in any weather. The Ghost also includes a Planar Suspension System, which uses advanced technology to adapt to the road ahead, ensuring an exceptionally comfortable and precise ride.

What truly sets this Ghost apart are the custom Tom Brady Signature Tread Plates. These exclusive details add a personal touch from the NFL icon himself in the form of his signature on the treadplates, making this vehicle a true collector’s item. Such customizations not only enhance the car’s uniqueness but also connect it to the legacy of one of the greatest athletes in history.

The story behind this exceptional car adds to its allure. Acquired directly from Tom Brady’s residence, this Rolls Royce Ghost was a personal vehicle for the legendary quarterback, known for his impeccable taste and love for high-performance automobiles. Having such a storied connection makes this car a perfect fit for any collector looking to add more star power to their garage.

The chance to own Tom Brady’s personal Rolls Royce is a rare opportunity. SOMO, in collaboration with duPont REGISTRY Exchange, will be hosting the auction, offering car enthusiasts and collectors a chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind vehicle. This will all take place on SOMO’s onliny luxury-driven auction platform. Whether you’re an avid car collector, a fan of Tom Brady, or simply someone who appreciates the finest things in life, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

There’s also word that a jersey signed by the GOAT himself comes along with this car.

View the Auction Here