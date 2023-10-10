While Porsche is famous for its sports cars like the 911 and Boxster, its SUVs are the automaker's bestselling offerings. In this video, AutoTopNL shows what the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid can do.

To be clear, this is not the latest Cayenne S E-Hybird (pictured below) but rather an earlier variant. This one makes 463 horsepower whereas the current one has a total of 512 hp. The powertrain consists of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with electric assistance. The technical specs say this model can reach 62 miles per hour in 4.9 miles per hour.

The clip includes an instrumented acceleration run. The Cayenne reaches 62 mph in 4.97 seconds and 5.02 seconds on a second run. It covers the quarter-mile in 13.05 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 18.41 seconds. The half-mile requires 20.57 seconds.

On the Autobahn, the driver is able to push the Cayenne E-Hybrid to an indicated 260 kph (162 mph). He's able to achieve this speed a few times.

The recently unveiled Cayenne S E-Hybrid fits between the base model and the Turbo variant in the lineup. It comes with a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery and has a standard two-chamber, two-valve air suspension. The SUV's cabin features eight-way power front seats and the Sport Chrono package.

The latest Cayenne S E-Hybrid starts at $101,750 after the $1,650 destination fee. The Coupe variant takes the price to $105,650. Deliveries of both variants begin in the US in the spring.

The 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is another step up the model range, and it also has a recent refresh. The SUV features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making a total of 729 hp. This is enough to reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It has standard Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering are options. This higher-end model starts at $148,550 or $153,050 for the coupe.

