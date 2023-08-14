A Ferrari F40 wearing a pink wrap attended the 2023 Formula Drift event in Seattle, Washington, and garnered lots of attention. Some of the recognition wasn't for the best reasons, though. The driver briefly lost control of the supercar and crashed it into a fence.

The brief video below shows the low-speed collision. The good news for the Ferrari owner is that the fence is temporary, so it moves out of the way when the F40 strikes the obstacle.

Instagram and TikTok user garnetsgti captured the crash. He claimed the F40's throttle got stuck, and the lack of ABS meant the driver wasn't able to stop before striking the fence.

You can see that the wheels are locked, and the car is skidding in the video. Also, the F40 uses a throttle cable, which can sometimes stick.

The TikTok video below shows the pink F40 coming off a truck during Formula Drift's Seattle event. Event attendees check it out, and the clip ends by showing a person pushing the Ferrari away from the fence. There are people in the way, but the brief glimpse doesn't show significant damage to the nose.

The Ferrari F40 marked the brand's 40th anniversary, and it was quite a celebration. A twin-turbo 2.94-liter V8. The engine produced 471 horsepower at 7,000 revs and 426 pound-feet at 4,000 rpm. The only gearbox available was a five-speed manual. The car could reach 62 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (324 kph), according to the official specs.

At delivery, the F40 only came with a red body. Some owners have repainted them or more recently wrapped the exterior in other colors since then. For example, a mint green example was at the 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The Japanese tuner Liberty Walk created a version with a white and red exterior like the country's flag, and it also had a widebody kit.